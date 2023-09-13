Surprise Squad
Area firefighters use ‘jaws of life’ in training on newer cars

By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Firefighters from across St. Louis trained Wednesday to use the jaws of life in Richmond Heights.

The latest equipment was tested on newer cars, like first responders would come across at a crash scene. It’s hands-on, real-life training to equip local fire crews to save people when seconds matter.

As electric cars become more common, training becomes more crucial. Alternative fuel cars are different than gas-powered and have different rules for rescue.

