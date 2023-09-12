Suspects in Manchester Kohl’s shoplifting linked to $20K theft in Wisconsin

ST. LOUIS County, Mo. (KMOV) - Two women arrested last week by Manchester Police in a shoplifting incident appear to be linked to a series of Kohl’s thefts in Wisconsin totaling more than $20,000 in stolen merchandise.

St. Louis County court records show Maria Babeanu, 24, and Neli Pasare, 27, were charged Sept. 5 with felony stealing $750 or more. Both are currently held on a $100,000 cash-only bond and deemed a flight risk as foreign nationals with no known ties to the community.

Docket entries show a Romanian interpreter has been requested for a bond reduction hearing Sept. 14 before Associate Circuit Judge Natalie Warner.

Charging documents in the Manchester case state Babeanu and Pasare allegedly took more than $3,700 of merchandise on Sept. 5 from the Kohl’s located in the 14000 block of Andersohn Drive. The women are accused of concealing the goods in a bag hidden underneath Babeanu’s dress before walking out of the store without paying.

Following their arrest, Manchester Police stated more than $20,000 worth of merchandise they believe to be stolen from other Kohl’s stores in the region was found in the suspect’s vehicle. It now appears that part or all the stolen merchandise found in the vehicle was taken during a rash of retail thefts in the greater Milwaukee area.

Oak Creek, Wisconsin, Police last week posted photos on social media of suspects in an Aug. 21 theft of more than $20,000 in merchandise. The suspects in those photos closely match the suspects in the Manchester case.

Pictured left in this St. Louis County booking photo is Neli Pasare, a suspect in a recent felony theft at Kohl's in Manchester. On the right, is a post by Oak Creek, Wis., Police of a suspect in a theft of $20k in merchandise from a Kohl's there. (St. Louis Police photo)

Maria Babeanu pictured left in a St. Louis County booking photo and right in an Oak Creek, Wis., photo related to an Aug. 21 retail theft at Kohl's there. (St. Louis County booking photo)

Oak Creek Police Capt. Dave Ashenhurst told First Alert 4 on Tuesday the two suspects in the St. Louis County booking photos “definitely” look like the suspects there. A third suspect in the Oak Creek case has not yet been identified.

“Definitely looks like our suspects,” Ashenhurst said. “This information was passed along to our investigator. We will seek felony level retail theft charges once the investigation is complete and the suspects have been formally identified.”

Manchester Police Chief Col. Scott Will said investigators there have also reached out to several different agencies regarding the suspects.

“I don’t want to speak for the other agency, but I can tell you that we have reached out to several different agencies in different states about these subjects,” Will told First Alert 4. “Look at their mugshots and compare them to the video screenshots and tell me what you think.”

