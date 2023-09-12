Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

St. Louis resident sets up gofundme to help Morocco earthquake victims

An earthquake struck Morocco Friday night, killing hundreds of people and damaging buildings in...
An earthquake struck Morocco Friday night, killing hundreds of people and damaging buildings in the country.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis resident has set up a gofundme to help victims of the Morocco earthquake.

The magnitude 6.8 quake has killed more than 2,100 people. The United Nations estimated that 300,000 people have been affected by Friday night’s earthquake.

Moroccans sleep in the streets for 3rd night following an earthquake that took more than 2,100 lives

According to the fundraising website, David Miller of St. Louis shared that his brother-in-law, Brahim, is from Tafraout and is a licensed mountain guide trained to provide emergency help in the rural mountain area in the Anti-Atlas mountains. Money raised through the gofundme will help the group obtain life-saving supplies and resources to support recovery efforts.

Three days after the fundraiser was launched, it had surpassed its goal of $5,000. Click here to donate to the gofundme.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police release video, timeline leading up to crash that left three teens dead
Police release video, timeline leading up to crash that left three teens dead
Jury awards family $745 million in wrongful death lawsuit
Jury awards family $745 million in wrongful death lawsuit
First Alert 4 Investigates: Lambert Airport sees double the national rate of guns into airport...
First Alert 4 Investigates: Lambert Airport sees double the national rate of guns into airport security
Washington University
Washington University to end gender-affirming care for all minors
Proposed legislation aims to end remarriage penalty for surviving military spouses
‘Love Lives On’: Proposed legislation aims to end remarriage penalty for surviving military spouses

Latest News

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Judge Kelly Broniec as his pick to fill a vacancy in the...
Gov. Parson picks eastern appeals court judge for Missouri Supreme Court seat
HeroFund USA - First Responders Giving Day
How you can help HeroFund USA, Inc.
Shooting generic
2 people shot, injured in North St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays stand waiting for the national anthem, which was...
Missouri’s pro sports teams push to get legal sports gambling on 2024 ballot
Mother of missing teen fears human trafficking
Missing 16-year-old from Affton found safe