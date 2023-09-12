St. Louis resident sets up gofundme to help Morocco earthquake victims

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis resident has set up a gofundme to help victims of the Morocco earthquake.

The magnitude 6.8 quake has killed more than 2,100 people. The United Nations estimated that 300,000 people have been affected by Friday night’s earthquake.

According to the fundraising website, David Miller of St. Louis shared that his brother-in-law, Brahim, is from Tafraout and is a licensed mountain guide trained to provide emergency help in the rural mountain area in the Anti-Atlas mountains. Money raised through the gofundme will help the group obtain life-saving supplies and resources to support recovery efforts.

Three days after the fundraiser was launched, it had surpassed its goal of $5,000. Click here to donate to the gofundme.

