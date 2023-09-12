Police release video, timeline leading up to crash that left three teens dead

UNIVERSITY CITY (KMOV) -- Police dashcam video sheds light on what happened before a deadly crash into a home in University City last Wednesday. The University City Police Department shared the video and a timeline of events leading up to the crash that happened in the early morning hours.

An officer on patrol saw a Hyundai speeding in the 1000 block of McKnight. The officer followed the car, and dashcam video shows the Hyundai making abrupt turns.

The timeline from police says the officer first saw the Hyundai at 2:23 a.m. After the officer begins to follow the car, the driver makes a left turn in the right turn lane and then the headlights are turned off. The officer turned on their emergency lights at 2:24 as the car continued driving without headlights.

The car was last seen on the dashcam video about 20 seconds later around Groby and 81st Street. The officer turned off the emergency lights after the car went out of sight. A press release from University City police said the officer was advised not to pursue the vehicle further. The attempted traffic stop officially ended at 2:25 at Old Bonhomme and Groby.

The car was found collided in the vacant home at 6:30 a.m., four hours after the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened. University City Police said no calls regarding the incident were received in the area of the crash in the hours in between.

The three teens killed in the crash were Deion Robinson, Johnnie Ursery, and Demetrius Ingram, all 15. The boys went to Ladue High School.

