Patchy morning fog Wednesday - Fall-like weather continues

By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Some may see patchy fog on Wednesday morning
  • Humidity stays low this week, temps below-average
  • A slight chance of rain this weekend

Tonight: Open up the windows because we’ll see temperatures fall overnight to the mid-50s. Some patchy fog may develop between 2 and 8 am Wednesday.

Wednesday: The stretch of below-normal temps and lower humidity continues. Expect highs to sit around 78°, with some reaching 80°.

What’s Next: While overall, the forecast remains very dry, we do have to watch for a slight chance of rain on Saturday as a cool front passes. Timing and amounts remain uncertain, so check back for updates. Right now, the rain doesn’t appear to impact many plans.

