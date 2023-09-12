Patchy morning fog Wednesday - Fall-like weather continues

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Some may see patchy fog on Wednesday morning

Humidity stays low this week, temps below-average

A slight chance of rain this weekend

Tonight: Open up the windows because we’ll see temperatures fall overnight to the mid-50s. Some patchy fog may develop between 2 and 8 am Wednesday.

Wednesday: The stretch of below-normal temps and lower humidity continues. Expect highs to sit around 78°, with some reaching 80°.

What’s Next: While overall, the forecast remains very dry, we do have to watch for a slight chance of rain on Saturday as a cool front passes. Timing and amounts remain uncertain, so check back for updates. Right now, the rain doesn’t appear to impact many plans.

