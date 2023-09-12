Normandy man charged after allegedly shooting at woman turning around in driveway

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A Normandy man prohibited from possessing firearms is facing felony charges after allegedly firing multiple shots at a woman turning around in his driveway.

St. Louis County Court records show 36-year-old Eric A. Kellin Jr. was charged Monday with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. He was arrested Monday on a warrant with a $500,000 cash-only bond.

According to charging documents, the victim was driving Aug. 27 on Bermuda Road when she turned around in Kellin’s driveway. As she did, Kellin allegedly came outside and began shooting at the victim’s vehicle.

The victim ducked down in the car and tried to put it in reverse, but Kellin allegedly continued shooting, according to charging documents. She was struck with glass and ran away, then fell and broke her knee.

Police arrived and spoke with a family member, who said Kellin just left. Officers located multiple shell casings near the front of the house, charging documents state.

Kellin was later located and allegedly admitted to the shooting, telling police he thought his vehicle was about to be stolen.

Court records show Kellin pleaded guilty in June 2012 to counts of distribution of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced in that case to three years of probation, which he successfully completed.

