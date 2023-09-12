Man sentenced to 2 years probation in case related to wife’s fatal fall from downtown parking garage

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An Illinois man was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to misdemeanor domestic assault related to his wife’s fatal fall from a downtown St. Louis parking garage in 2019.

Bradley S. Jenkins, 35, of Taylorville, a former Illinois prison guard, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor domestic assault after he was charged with shoving his wife, Allissa Lee Martin, 27, also an Illinois prison guard, during an argument after a Cardinals game in June 2019.

Martin was found dead on a ramp outside of the Stadium East parking garage near Ballpark Village in the early morning of June 2, 2019, according to charging documents.

First Alert 4 reported at the time that when police arrived at the scene, Jenkins appeared to be drunk and was covered in blood, standing over his wife’s body.

Police said at the time that they had found Martin’s cellphone on the seventh floor of the parking garage, and with it, a video it had recorded of her yelling at Jenkins to stop punching her in the face. Martin eventually drops the phone, and according to a police statement at the time, her scream as she falls and the sound of her body hitting the ground could be heard in the recording.

Jenkins and Martin had been married for less than two weeks.

Jenkins was set for a trial date next week, but the acceptance of his guilty plea canceled the date and suspended a one-year jail sentence. The conditions of Jenkins’ probation require him to attend a domestic violence intervention program, refrain from using drugs and alcohol, and have no contact with Martin’s family.

Jenkins was previously charged with third-degree felony domestic assault, which was reduced to a misdemeanor domestic assault charge.

