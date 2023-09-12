Man charged after shots fired at group of people in Overland

OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV) – A man is accused of shooting at a group of people in Overland.

Charging documents state Brian Montemayor, 19, shot at a group of people on Sept. 6. When the group ran off, Montemayor allegedly drove behind them and continued shooting. He also reportedly made “homicidal statements” while holding a black Glock pistol with a red extended magazine.

Responding officers found a shell casing in the street in front of Montemayor’s apartment. A witness also identified Montemayor as the shooter.

Montemayor is charged with domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, harassment and two counts of armed criminal action. His cash-only bond was set at $200,000.

