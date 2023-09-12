Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Man charged after shots fired at group of people in Overland

(MGN)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV) – A man is accused of shooting at a group of people in Overland.

Charging documents state Brian Montemayor, 19, shot at a group of people on Sept. 6. When the group ran off, Montemayor allegedly drove behind them and continued shooting. He also reportedly made “homicidal statements” while holding a black Glock pistol with a red extended magazine.

Responding officers found a shell casing in the street in front of Montemayor’s apartment. A witness also identified Montemayor as the shooter.

Montemayor is charged with domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, harassment and two counts of armed criminal action. His cash-only bond was set at $200,000.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police release video, timeline leading up to crash that left three teens dead
Police release video, timeline leading up to crash that left three teens dead
Jury awards family $745 million in wrongful death lawsuit
Jury awards family $745 million in wrongful death lawsuit
Proposed legislation aims to end remarriage penalty for surviving military spouses
‘Love Lives On’: Proposed legislation aims to end remarriage penalty for surviving military spouses
Washington University
Washington University to end gender-affirming care for all minors
A man was charged for allegedly forcing his way into a woman’s home with a knife in St. Louis...
Man charged for forcing way into woman’s home with knife, threatening to kill residents

Latest News

Deputy Steven Tucker was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night, July 8.
Charges filed months after off-duty Lincoln County deputy killed in motorcycle crash
3 injured after multi-vehicle crash on I-70 in north St. Louis County
3 injured, including two teens after multi-vehicle crash on I-70 in north St. Louis County
3 injured after multi-vehicle crash on I-70 in north St. Louis County
3 injured after multi-vehicle crash on I-70 in north St. Louis County
‘They’re asking for help’ St. Charles County freezing property taxes for seniors 62 and older
‘They’re asking for help’ St. Charles County to freeze property taxes for seniors 62 and older