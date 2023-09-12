Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 2

Stopped trains blocking roads cause danger and disruption. “Sextortion” is on the rise and impacting youth. An organization empowers artists with disabilities.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Trains stopping on tracks and blocking roads – sometimes for hours. In some cases, our cameras caught children dangerously crossing stopped trains. We speak to lawmakers and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, pushing for action. Next, “sextortion,” a form of sexual assault, is on the rise and impacting youth across the nation. Plus, an organization empowers artists with disabilities to make and sell their artwork.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police release video, timeline leading up to crash that left three teens dead
Police release video, timeline leading up to crash that left three teens dead
Jury awards family $745 million in wrongful death lawsuit
Jury awards family $745 million in wrongful death lawsuit
Proposed legislation aims to end remarriage penalty for surviving military spouses
‘Love Lives On’: Proposed legislation aims to end remarriage penalty for surviving military spouses
Washington University
Washington University to end gender-affirming care for all minors
West Florissant Avenue street sign.
2 people identified after being shot, killed in car in Jennings

Latest News

police lights
Normandy man charged after allegedly shooting at woman turning around in driveway
Landline phone
HSHS says widespread communication outages were due to ‘cybersecurity incident’
Brian Montemayor, 19, is charged with domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, harassment...
Man charged after shots fired at group of people in Overland
David Case, of Troy, Mo. is charged with DWI - death of another, failing to drive on the right...
Charges filed months after off-duty Lincoln County deputy killed in motorcycle crash
3 injured after multi-vehicle crash on I-70 in north St. Louis County
3 injured, including two teens after multi-vehicle crash on I-70 in north St. Louis County