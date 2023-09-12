Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

How you can help HeroFund USA, Inc.

HeroFund USA - First Responders Giving Day
HeroFund USA - First Responders Giving Day(WGEM)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Join First Alert 4 in helping raise money for HeroFund USA, Inc. through December 31, 2023.

HeroFund USA, Inc. is the nation’s premier private funding source for first-responder safety equipment and resources. The organization aims to provide funding for state-of-the-art personal protection equipment and safety resources to keep first-responders so they can return home to their loved ones after protecting friends, neighbors and families.

HeroFundUSA, Inc. neither seeks nor receives any government grants. Headquartered in Blue Springs, Missouri, all funds are raised via local fundraising events and generous donors who are concerned about the safety of our first-responder heroes: Law Enforcement Officers, Fire Fighters, and Emergency Medical Services Personnel.

There are several ways to donate to HeroFund USA, Inc. You can donate by calling 1-833-549-2882, texting herofund to 44321, via Venmo @HEROFUNDUSA [Note: KMOV], online here or by scanning the QR code below.

Scan Here To Donate to HeroFund USA, Inc.
Scan Here To Donate to HeroFund USA, Inc.(HeroFund USA, Inc.)

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police release video, timeline leading up to crash that left three teens dead
Police release video, timeline leading up to crash that left three teens dead
Jury awards family $745 million in wrongful death lawsuit
Jury awards family $745 million in wrongful death lawsuit
First Alert 4 Investigates: Lambert Airport sees double the national rate of guns into airport...
First Alert 4 Investigates: Lambert Airport sees double the national rate of guns into airport security
Washington University
Washington University to end gender-affirming care for all minors
Proposed legislation aims to end remarriage penalty for surviving military spouses
‘Love Lives On’: Proposed legislation aims to end remarriage penalty for surviving military spouses

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 12, 2011 file photo, a U.S. flag is stuck into the etched name of...
September 11th Moment of Remembrance Ceremony in Belleville on Monday
4YOU: Friday’s Day of Giving to benefit the North Sarah Food Hub
4YOU: How the North Sarah Food Hub helps farmers grow their business while helping those in need
4YOU: How the North Sarah Food Hub helps farmers grow their business while helping those in need
Art Fair At Queeny Park
Art Fair at Queeny Park this Labor Day weekend