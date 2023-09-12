How you can help HeroFund USA, Inc.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Join First Alert 4 in helping raise money for HeroFund USA, Inc. through December 31, 2023.

HeroFund USA, Inc. is the nation’s premier private funding source for first-responder safety equipment and resources. The organization aims to provide funding for state-of-the-art personal protection equipment and safety resources to keep first-responders so they can return home to their loved ones after protecting friends, neighbors and families.

HeroFundUSA, Inc. neither seeks nor receives any government grants. Headquartered in Blue Springs, Missouri, all funds are raised via local fundraising events and generous donors who are concerned about the safety of our first-responder heroes : Law Enforcement Officers, Fire Fighters, and Emergency Medical Services Personnel.

There are several ways to donate to HeroFund USA, Inc. You can donate by calling 1-833-549-2882, texting herofund to 44321, via Venmo @HEROFUNDUSA [Note: KMOV], online here or by scanning the QR code below.

Scan Here To Donate to HeroFund USA, Inc. (HeroFund USA, Inc.)

