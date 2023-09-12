Surprise Squad
Houston Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr. fractured girlfriend’s vertebrae in NYC assault, prosecutors say

FILE - Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. dribbles during the second half of an NBA...
FILE - Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. dribbles during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, March 7, 2023, in Houston. Porter was arrested Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, and charged with assault and strangulation after allegedly attacking his girlfriend at a New York City hotel. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr.’s alleged attack on his girlfriend in a New York City hotel room left the woman with a fractured neck vertebrae and a deep cut above her right eye, prosecutors revealed at his arraignment Tuesday.

Porter, 23, is charged with felony assault and strangulation in connection with the incident early Monday at the Millennium Hilton near the United Nations in Manhattan. Prosecutors said he didn’t stop until his girlfriend, former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick, ran out into the hallway covered in blood.

Porter was not required to enter a plea during his brief court appearance.

The NBA star, who had been in police custody since his arrest around 6:45 a.m. Monday, was ordered to post $75,000 cash or obtain a $100,000 bond to secure his release. He was also ordered to stay away from Gondrezick.

“This is a serious domestic violence case,” Assistant Manhattan District Attorney Mirah Curzer said in court.

According to Curzer, Porter has a history of abusing Gondrezick, including an incident in which he rammed his car into hers.

Porter is due back in court in Manhattan on Oct. 16. The Rockets are scheduled to play a preseason game that day in San Antonio, with their regular season tipping off about two weeks later.

A message seeking comment was left with Porter’s lawyer.

In a statement Monday, the Rockets said: “We are in the process of gathering information surrounding the matter involving Kevin Porter Jr. We have no further comment at this time.”

According to a criminal complaint, Gondrezick told police that Porter punched her repeatedly in the face with a closed fist, causing an inches-long gash above the right eye, bruising and substantial pain to her face.

Gondrezick, 26, said Porter also wrapped his hands around her neck and strangled her, causing her to have difficulty breathing, redness and bruising to her neck, and loss of motion to her left arm.

Hospital testing showed that Gondrezick sustained a fractured vertebrae in her neck, the criminal complaint said.

Porter and Gondrezick started dating in February 2022, according to an anniversary message she posted on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

Gondrezick, the fourth pick in the 2021 WNBA draft, played one season for the Indiana Fever and is currently a free agent. She is also an actress and model.

A message was left with Gondrezick’s management company.

Porter has played four seasons in the NBA — a tenure marked by on-court prowess and off-court problems.

Last year, Porter averaged 19.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game, earning a lucrative four-year extension with Houston, where he’d landed after wearing out his welcome in Cleveland.

In November 2020, while playing for the Cavaliers, Porter was arrested after police said they found a loaded handgun and marijuana in his car after a single-vehicle crash. Porter claimed he didn’t know the gun was there, and his charges were eventually dismissed.

Porter, a 2019 first-round draft pick from USC, was traded from Cleveland to Houston a few months later after he reportedly blew up at the Cavaliers’ general manager after finding out that his locker had been moved to make room for a newly acquired player.

In April 2021, the NBA fined Porter $50,000 for violating the league’s COVID-19 health and safety rules by visiting a Miami strip club. In January 2022, the Rockets suspended Porter for a game after then-coach Stephen Silas said the player had a “spirited debate” and “lost his temper” at halftime.

Associated Press reporter Kristie Rieken in Houston contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

