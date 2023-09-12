Surprise Squad
Heavy rain brings flash flooding in parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island

Flooding has damaged roads in Leominster, Massachusetts. (Source: Mayor Dean Mazzarella/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEOMINSTER, Mass. (AP) — Heavy rainfall has flooded parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, with one city declaring a state of emergency as water poured into homes, created sinkholes and stranded drivers.

Mayor Dean Mazzarella in Leominster, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Boston, urged people not to venture outside as roads flooded Monday night, but some residents were evacuated as water came into their basements. All schools were closed Tuesday and two shelters were set up.

“Everything’s just one big lake,” Mazzarella said in a recording posted online Monday night. “Find a high spot somewhere. Find a high spot and stay there until this is over.”

Vehicles are submerged in flood water on Route 2 in Leominster, Massachusetts, on Monday.
Vehicles are submerged in flood water on Route 2 in Leominster, Massachusetts, on Monday.(Source: Megan O'Connell/CNN)

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Early Tuesday, the city said people living in areas near a brook and the North Nashua River in Leominster should “immediately evacuate” as a precaution, “due to a potential issue at the Barrett Park Pond Dam.”

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said earlier that emergency boat rescue and response teams were in the city.

“My heart goes out to residents and public safety officials in Leominster and other communities experiencing catastrophic flooding tonight,” she posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Disasters this year have cost more than $57.6 billion. (CNN, KVUE, THE WEATHER CHANNEL, MAUI HELICOPTER TOURS, NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER, EMMA NELSON, NOAA)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

