ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Harlem Globetrotters will return to St. Louis in 2024.

The world-famous team will take on their fierce rivals, the Washington Generals, at the Enterprise Center on Jan. 6 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Sept. 25 at www.harlemglobetrotters.com.

