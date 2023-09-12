Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Gov. Parson picks eastern appeals court judge for Missouri Supreme Court seat

Appointment shifts court’s majority female, a first in state history
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Judge Kelly Broniec as his pick to fill a vacancy in the...
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Judge Kelly Broniec as his pick to fill a vacancy in the Missouri Supreme Court.(Office of Gov. Mike Parson)
By Joe McLean
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Judge Kelly Broniec as his pick to fill a vacancy on the state’s highest court.

Broniec, 52, Has been serving on the Eastern District Court of Appeals in the St. Louis Area since 2020. Before that, she was Montgomery County’s elected prosecuting attorney and then a circuit court judge.

“I understand that my responsibility as a member of the court is to decide the important cases that come before the court conscientiously, promptly and consistently with the law as written,” Broniec said.

Broniec will replace outgoing Judge George Draper III.

“Appointing someone to serve on our State’s highest Court and in such a central role to the functioning of our democracy is not something that I take lightly,” Governor Parson said. “Not only is Judge Broniec an exceptional jurist, but she’s an even better person. She is a proud woman of faith who comes from humble beginnings and worked hard to pave her own way. We are confident that her appointment will help reshape and strengthen the Missouri Supreme Court and our judicial system as a whole.”

Broniec said one of her priorities will be to avoid judicial legislating.

“I will not be attempting to make laws, I will interpret them and apply them to the facts in each case and determining if there were prejudicial legal errors made in the cases that come before us,” Broniec said.

Tuesday’s appointment is poised to make Missouri’s Supreme Court occupied by a majority of women for the first time in state history.

That could change later this year, though, as Judge Patricia Breckenridge is due for mandatory retirement in October.

Governor Parson will have at least one more Supreme Court seat to fill during his term. By law, Judge Broniec’s swearing-in must happen within 30 days of the appointment, but no date has been announced as of this article’s publication.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police release video, timeline leading up to crash that left three teens dead
Police release video, timeline leading up to crash that left three teens dead
Jury awards family $745 million in wrongful death lawsuit
Jury awards family $745 million in wrongful death lawsuit
First Alert 4 Investigates: Lambert Airport sees double the national rate of guns into airport...
First Alert 4 Investigates: Lambert Airport sees double the national rate of guns into airport security
Washington University
Washington University to end gender-affirming care for all minors
Proposed legislation aims to end remarriage penalty for surviving military spouses
‘Love Lives On’: Proposed legislation aims to end remarriage penalty for surviving military spouses

Latest News

The St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays stand waiting for the national anthem, which was...
Missouri’s pro sports teams push to get legal sports gambling on 2024 ballot
Kelly Broniec, 52, will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge George W. Draper III.
Gov. Parson names Broniec for Missouri Supreme Court Judge
abortion ballot question
Abortion rights advocates, opponents argue in court over makeup of 2024 ballot question
Workers rally at St. Louis City Hall for higher pay, better protections
Workers rally at St. Louis City Hall for higher pay, better protections