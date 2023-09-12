First Alert 4 Investigates: Lambert Airport sees double the national rate of guns into airport security

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - At Lambert International Airport, an average of two guns a week are being found at airport security, according to numbers from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). It puts St. Louis at more than double the national rate for the number of guns carried into airport security.

TSA changed part of its screening process after a loaded gun went off inside what’s considered the world’s busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

In November 2021, Kenny Wells, a convicted felon who is not allowed to carry a gun, brought a loaded gun into security at the Atlanta airport. During security screening, TSA agents flagged Wells’ bag for secondary screening. According to TSA, agents at the time didn’t realize there was a gun in Wells’ bag.

Surveillance camera video showed how a TSA agent checked Wells’ bag on a table directly in front of him, leaving it open for Wells to reach for the gun. In the scuffle, the gun was fired. Then, Wells ran outside, blending in with passengers trying to get away.

No one was injured in the Atlanta shooting, but it’s putting a spotlight on safety at a time when TSA says they’re breaking records for the number of guns found at airports nationwide.

Last year, agents came across 6,542 firearms; the majority were loaded.

“Looks like it’s going to be another record year, unfortunately,” said Angela Brooks, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the State of Missouri. “What we always hear is, ‘Hey, I forgot.’”

Brooks says if a bag goes into the X-ray machine and agents detect a potential weapon like a gun, they hold the bag in the scanner and call airport police. Brooks says the bag is supposed to only move out of the scanner when officers are waiting on the other side.

“We’ll take it right out of the machine as it comes off that slide belt there, and it’s immediate, so there is nowhere else for it to go, no one has an opportunity to touch it,” explained St. Louis Lambert Airport Police Chief William Collins.

Collins says his officers should be the only ones opening bags where a potential weapon was detected.

According to Collins, when TSA discovers a weapon, agents use a silent alarm.

“The passenger isn’t even aware that the alarm has been set or his bag is under suspicion,” Collins said. “That type of thing shouldn’t happen where we’re trying to look for a bag in front of the passenger; we want that weapon secured.”

In the 2021 Atlanta airport shooting, TSA says the agents didn’t realize there was a gun, but the bag was flagged for secondary screening, which is typically done when agents suspect a prohibited item like a full water bottle. During secondary screening, TSA agents will pull a bag from the main line and then open and check it. At most airports, that screening is done on a table in front of the passenger.

After the Atlanta airport shooting, TSA put up Plexiglas barriers around the secondary screening areas. The barriers are not uniform at all airports.

“Every airport did that differently. It wasn’t a standard issue,” Brooks explained.

Across the country, barriers aren’t at every security line, and they’re not all the same. Some have openings at hand level, which is what was found at the same terminal where the gun was grabbed two years ago.

In St. Louis, at terminal one, First Alert 4 Investigates found full-length barriers with gaps large enough that passengers could stand next to and even reach over to their bags.

When asked if passengers could reach their bags there, Brooks answered, “It’s a long enough thing that they most likely can’t get the bag where it would stop.”

At Lambert, police say they do not use those tables for checking bags.

“We have a separate area out of public view,” Chief Collins said.

Collins says it comes down to TSA making sure a weapon doesn’t slip out of the X-ray machine because once officers are there, they don’t check bags in front of passengers.

“We would hope in every case it does stay there, TSA have good procedures they follow,” Collins said.

Both airport police and TSA said they are unaware of any cases at Lambert where a gun made it out of the X-ray machine before police got there and ended up on a secondary screening table.

Carrying a gun into airport security can lead to a civil penalty of up to $15,000. It can also lead to criminal charges depending on a state’s gun laws.

