Cooler air behind the cold front

By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Light rain lingers through Tuesday morning
  • In the 70s Tuesday through Saturday
  • Humidity stays low, and skies dry after Tuesday

Tuesday: The cold front that produced overnight rainfall will now usher in cooler air. With the rain ending early, you can expect the clouds to break in the afternoon. Temperatures in the morning will sit in the 60s, eventually rising to the mid-70s by the afternoon.

What’s Next: A stretch of 70s will take us into the weekend. 80s build back, but no hot days are expected.

