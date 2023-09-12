Blues’ Krug out with foot injury

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Blues were dealt a rough bit of injury news Tuesday as the team announced that defenseman Torey Krug will miss the start of training camp due to a right foot injury.

Entering his fourth season with the Note, the 32-year-old Krug sustained the injury while training for the upcoming campaign, per the team. Krug has accumulated 18 goals and 89 assists in 178 games played over the past three years in St. Louis.

Krug’s name was present in various trade rumors over the off-season, but Krug reportedly declined to exercise the no-trade clause in his contract for any of the prospective deals the team was negotiating with other organizations.

The Blues shared via press release that Krug will be re-evaluated on October 1. St. Louis opens up the regular season in Dallas on October 12.

