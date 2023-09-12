Belleville officers surprise man who had his bike stolen

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) -- Police officers in Belleville surprised a man with a new bike after his was stolen.

Jonathon rides his bike to work daily, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page. Earlier this month, his bike was reported stolen. Officers arranged to donate a new bike to Jonathon, and they surprised him with the new ride!

