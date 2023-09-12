Abortion rights advocates, opponents argue in court over makeup of 2024 ballot question

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Cole County Judge Jon Beetem heard arguments Monday in a continuing battle over a group of initiative petitions seeking to secure abortion rights for Missourians.

Advocates have put together a litany of petitions, aiming for one of them to receive enough support to get on Missouri’s 2024 general election ballot.

Lawyers for the ACLU filed a lawsuit over the language of the question that will be asked of voters, which was drafted by Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, a current candidate for Governor and a vocal opponent of abortion.

“It was the secretary’s duty to set aside his bias against the proposals and craft a neutral statement,” said Tom Bastian, a communications director for the ACLU of Missouri. “Now the court must pick up where the secretary has fallen short; to protect our rights initiative process and direct democracy.”

The ACLU’s attorneys argued Ashcroft’s ballot language is unfair for several reasons.

For example, the ballot tells voters that, under the initiative, abortion procedures would be allowed from conception to live birth,” – even though abortions are not even feasible at either of those stages.

Secretary of State Ashcroft was in the courtroom for arguments and commented afterward that he was confident in the language he drafted.

“The statute requires me to write language that would clearly and concisely summarize what it is,” Ashcroft said. “It doesn’t matter whether or not that is a true statement or not. I have to follow the law.”

Another side of this court battle involved the fiscal note summary, which tells voters how much passing this measure would cost or be saved by local governments.

Abortion opponents argue the figure should include the potential lost tax revenue from all future aborted Missourians, but abortion rights advocates say that argument is being made for the sole purpose of dragging out the court proceedings in order to deplete the time that advocates have to collect the required signatures for ballot access.

For a constitutional amendment to go on the November 2024 statewide ballot in Missouri, petitioners have to collect approximately 170,000 valid signatures and submit them to the state by May 6.

Missouri law states: “This statement shall be in the form of a question using language neither intentionally argumentative nor likely to create prejudice either for or against the proposed measure.”

Below is an example of the 11 initiative petitions filed by Dr. Anna Fritz-James, whom the ACLU is representing. Examine the differences between how Sec. of State Ashcroft drafted the language and how the ACLU drafted a recommendation.

Secretary of State Ashcroft’s Version:

Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to:

allow for dangerous, unregulated, and unrestricted abortions, from conception to live birth, without requiring a medical license or potentially being subject to medical malpractice;

nullify longstanding Missouri law protecting the right to life, including but not limited to partial-birth abortion;

require the government not to discriminate against persons providing or obtaining an abortion, potentially including tax-payer funding; and

prohibit any municipality, city, town, village, district, authority, public subdivision, or public corporation having the power to tax or regulate or the state of Missouri from regulating abortion procedures?

ACLU’s Proposed Version:

Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to:

establish the right to reproductive freedom: to make decisions about reproductive health care, including prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, birth control, abortion care, miscarriage care, and respectful birthing conditions;

allow regulation of reproductive health care to improve or maintain patient health;

allow, in addition, regulation of abortion care after Fetal Viability and parental-consent requirement, with protections for health and safety;

prohibit prosecution or government discrimination for exercising right to reproductive freedom or assisting another; and

declare government funding of abortion is not required?

