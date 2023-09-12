Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Aaron Rodgers carted from sideline after suffering apparent leg injury in his first series for Jets

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is helped off the field during the first quarter of...
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is helped off the field during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers was injured on his fourth snap in his debut with the New York Jets, needing to be carted from the sideline with an apparent leg injury Monday night.

Rodgers was sacked by Buffalo’s Leonard Floyd and sat on the MetLife Stadium turf, where he appeared to reach down at his leg before trainers attended to him. He stood up after a few moments, but needed help getting to New York’s sideline.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is tended to on the field during the first quarter...
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is tended to on the field during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(Seth Wenig | AP)

The 39-year-old Rodgers was taken to the blue medical tent to be examined — and then sat on a cart. Halfway to the locker room, he hopped off the cart and limped inside.

The Jets announced he was questionable to return. Zach Wilson replaced him.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University City crash
Authorities confirm first 911 call came 4 hours after crash that killed 3 teens in North County
Fatal 3 car crash shuts down WB I-70 at Salisbury
Victim name released in fatal crash shut down section of WB I-70 for multiple hours
Jury awards family $745 million in wrongful death lawsuit
Jury awards family $745 million in wrongful death lawsuit
Woman dead after being hit by car on I-55 in South County
Woman dead after being hit by car on I-55 in South County
Fatal Crash generic image
Man found dead in car crash in Marthasville, MO

Latest News

American caver Mark Dickey was rescued and transported to a hospital for an evaluation.
American researcher has been rescued from deep Turkish cave more than a week after he fell ill
University City crash
Authorities confirm first 911 call came 4 hours after crash that killed 3 teens in North County
dashcam video
University City Police dashcam video prior to deadly crash
abortion ballot question
Abortion rights advocates, opponents argue in court over makeup of 2024 ballot question