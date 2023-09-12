3 injured, including two teens after multi-vehicle crash on I-70 in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three people were injured following a multi-vehicle crash on I-70 Tuesday morning.

According to police, the call came around 1:04 a.m. on I-70 eastbound at Jennings Station Road. Authorities told First Alert 4 that two teens were passengers inside a car that hit an unoccupied vehicle that was blocking a lane due to an earlier accident.

First Alert 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

