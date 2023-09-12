Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

3 injured, including two teens after multi-vehicle crash on I-70 in north St. Louis County

3 injured after multi-vehicle crash on I-70 in north St. Louis County
By Meghan McKinzie
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three people were injured following a multi-vehicle crash on I-70 Tuesday morning.

According to police, the call came around 1:04 a.m. on I-70 eastbound at Jennings Station Road. Authorities told First Alert 4 that two teens were passengers inside a car that hit an unoccupied vehicle that was blocking a lane due to an earlier accident.

First Alert 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police release video, timeline leading up to crash that left three teens dead
Police release video, timeline leading up to crash that left three teens dead
Jury awards family $745 million in wrongful death lawsuit
Jury awards family $745 million in wrongful death lawsuit
Proposed legislation aims to end remarriage penalty for surviving military spouses
‘Love Lives On’: Proposed legislation aims to end remarriage penalty for surviving military spouses
A man was charged for allegedly forcing his way into a woman’s home with a knife in St. Louis...
Man charged for forcing way into woman’s home with knife, threatening to kill residents
Police are investigating a homicide that happened in East St. Louis early Monday morning
Police investigating late night homicide in East St. Louis

Latest News

3 injured after multi-vehicle crash on I-70 in north St. Louis County
3 injured after multi-vehicle crash on I-70 in north St. Louis County
‘They’re asking for help’ St. Charles County freezing property taxes for seniors 62 and older
‘They’re asking for help’ St. Charles County to freeze property taxes for seniors 62 and older
Washington University
Washington University to end gender-affirming care for all minors
Detention Facilities Oversight Board responds to letter from Mayor Jones
Detention Facilities Oversight Board responds to letter from Mayor Jones