2 people shot, injured in North St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men were shot and injured in North St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.

St. Louis City police responded to the scene of the 2900 block of Rauschenbach in the St. Louis Place neighborhood just after 3 p.m. Police said at the scene, there was an approximately 40-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand and an approximately 30-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to both legs.

Police said that both men were conscious and breathing.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.