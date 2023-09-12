Surprise Squad
1 dead in Sunset Hills motorcycle crash

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SUNSET HILLS, Mo. (KMOV) -- One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Sunset Hills Tuesday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed to First Alert 4 that a motorcycle driver was killed after a crash involving a box truck at Highway 30 and Rahning Road around 4 p.m.

No other information about the crash has been released. This story will be updated as information becomes available.

