Volunteers pack more than 300,000 meals for needy families in remembrance of 9-11

By Alex Gaul
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Volunteers packed hundreds of thousands of meals Monday morning in remembrance of those lost on 9-11.

More than 1,000 volunteers from various companies and nonprofits filled the Enterprise Center for 9-11 Day, a food-packing drive hosted by AmeriCorps and the Missouri Service Commission, in partnership with the St. Louis Blues. It’s one of several events like it across the country, promoted by the nonprofit ‘9-11 Day’, which aims to turn the horrific events of that day into a day of service and giving back to others.

“It’s not so much remembering the exact event, but remembering us as a community can still come together after something tragic like that happens,” AmeriCorps volunteer Nick Ciaramitaro said.

Volunteers packed more than 300,000 meals, which will go directly to the St. Louis Area Food Bank. The food bank will distribute them to families in need across the Bi-State. President Meredith Knopp says it’s about paying it forward to the next generation and making sure we never forget the heroism and sacrifices of that tragic day in 2001.

“[It’s] people coming together,” Knopp said. “People making eye contact. People doing random acts of kindness. That spirit, that ethos of ‘9/12′ is what we try to replicate every year, in honor of those who lost their lives.”

