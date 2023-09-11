‘Tri My Best’ Adaptive Triathlon gives all kids a chance to compete

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Kids of all ability levels got to swim bike and run their way to the finish line Sunday morning.

The unique event gives kids with disabilities the chance to take on the three phases of the race at their own pace. It is hosted by St. Louis Children’s Hospital on the campus of Washington University.

O’Fallon fifth-grader Jack Seccombe was one of several dozen participants at this year’s event. After he suffered a stroke at just 2 years old, Jack and his family have worked tirelessly on his recovery. A longtime patient at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, Jack has been taking part in this triathlon for years.

“It helps me build back the strength I had before my stroke,” Jack said. “It’s very fun, and my favorite part is my family cheering me on, and the biking.”

Like many of this year’s triathletes, Jack had a huge cheering section made up of family, friends, and even one of his teachers. The racecourse was also lined. His mom says the event lets her son be himself while getting valuable fitness.

“He works really hard to train for it, and it’s like he’s getting therapy and he doesn’t even know it,” his mother Stephanie Seccombe said.

Since 2015, the athletes have helped raise more than $100,000 for cerebral palsy programming at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, including more than $50,000 this year alone. There’s more information here.

