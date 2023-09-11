Surprise Squad
Mendon, MO area train crash involving UTV under investigation

MENDON, Mo. -- A BNSF train hit a side-by-side stuck on the tracks north of Mendon, Missouri....
MENDON, Mo. -- A BNSF train hit a side-by-side stuck on the tracks north of Mendon, Missouri. No one was injured in the crash, but it happened about five miles north of where an Amtrak crash killed 4 people and injured dozens of people in 2022.(Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MENDON, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after a train hit a side-by-side stuck on the tracks just north of Mendon, Missouri.

The crash happened around 8:40 a.m. Monday at Mike Road, north of Mendon, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the side-by-side was stuck on the tracks when a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train hit it.

Investigators said no one was injured in the crash, but the side-by-side and the train’s engine were damaged.

Traffic is not impacted in the area, but other trains through the area will be delayed until the train and the side-by-side are moved from the tracks.

The latest crash happened less than five miles from the site of a deadly Amtrak crash and derailment that happened June 27, 2022. The crash killed three train passengers and a truck driver. Dozens of other people on the train were injured in the crash.

