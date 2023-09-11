Mendon, MO area train crash involving UTV under investigation

MENDON, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after a train hit a side-by-side stuck on the tracks just north of Mendon, Missouri.

The crash happened around 8:40 a.m. Monday at Mike Road, north of Mendon, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the side-by-side was stuck on the tracks when a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train hit it.

At approximately 0840 am today a BNSF train struck a side by side that was stuck on the tracks at Mike Rd. North of Mendon, in Chariton Co. No injuries involved. No damage to cargo of train. Side by side damage and engine of train damaged. No further updates. #MSHP pic.twitter.com/DVjrbUU2Dw — MSHP Troop B (@MSHPTrooperB) September 11, 2023

Investigators said no one was injured in the crash, but the side-by-side and the train’s engine were damaged.

Traffic is not impacted in the area, but other trains through the area will be delayed until the train and the side-by-side are moved from the tracks.

The latest crash happened less than five miles from the site of a deadly Amtrak crash and derailment that happened June 27, 2022. The crash killed three train passengers and a truck driver. Dozens of other people on the train were injured in the crash.

