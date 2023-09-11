Surprise Squad
Man dead after car allegedly eluding police crashes into building

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Generic Red and Blue police Lights(MGN)
By Pat Pratt
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed early Monday after crashing into a building while allegedly attempting to elude St. Louis County Police.

Police said in a news release Jennings officers attempted a traffic stop of a Kia sedan about 1:23 a.m. near the intersection of Jennings Station Road at West Florissant Road. The driver of the sedan did not yield for officers, who then turned off the cruiser’s lights and sirens, according to the release.

About one minute later, officers said they saw the sedan crashed into a building near Jennings Station Road and Fairhaven Drive. The sole occupant in the car was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

An investigation showed the car struck a utility police before striking the building and the vehicle had been reported stolen Sunday, the release states.

