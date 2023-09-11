Surprise Squad
Man charged for forcing way into woman’s home with knife, threatening to kill residents

A man was charged for allegedly forcing his way into a woman’s home with a knife in St. Louis...
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was charged for allegedly forcing his way into a woman’s home with a knife in St. Louis County.

Police say Brian Sarebea, 19, had previously shown up at the woman’s house before to get her to date him. On Sept. 5, 2023, Sarebea banged on the woman’s door, but she told him to leave or she would call the police.

When the woman thought Sarebea was gone, the suspect forced his way through with a knife. The victim told the suspect to leave, but he refused and began waiving the knife, threatening to kill the residents and saying he wanted to fight her boyfriend. When police arrived, they arrested Sarebea and confiscated the knife.

The suspect was charged with first degree burglary. His bond was set at $100,000 cash only, no 10%.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

