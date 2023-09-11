A look at 9/11 remembrances around the STL Metro

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- September 11, 2001 – a day we will never forget. Twenty-two years ago, the terror attack on the World Trade Center killed thousands of people and changed the future of the U.S.

Hundreds of St. Louisans took to the streets Monday to honor the memories of the lives lost that day. A 21-mile walk for freedom stretched from West County to the base of the Gateway Arch.

The 22nd March to the Arch was U.S. Marine Nicholas Neidlinger’s fourth time making the trek.

“I got my battle buddy here, Tommy. He was airborne during the first Iraq invasion, I was in the Marines for eight years,” Neidlinger said.

Dozens of Americans stepped in unison for 21 miles. Each stride was in memory of someone who lost their life on 9/11 and the War on Terror.

“It’s sad that war has to bring us together,” Neidlinger explained. “Definitely think with the election coming up we should come together as a nation.”

Meanwhile, volunteers like Joshua Jones spent Monday scrubbing the headstones of veterans that fill Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. There are 170,000 veterans buried in this south St. Louis County cemetery. There are more than 200,000 buried when you factor in partners and children.

“I’m a military veteran myself,” Jones shared. “I served from 2008 to 2011 in the Marine Corps so it’s just an honor for me to do this for them.”

Volunteers like Josh are spending this 9/11 cleaning the headstones of our fallen heroes at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/SLyAVQWVqX — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) September 11, 2023

His wife Cathy said each stone she cleans makes her reflect on veterans’ sacrifices. She said our nation’s patriotism has faded over the last 22 years.

“Everyone needs to come together and help more. You saw that after 9/11. Everyone coming together. That’s kind of dwindled a little but we can do better to come back together,” Jones said.

It’s a sentiment echoed just outside of Frontenac where strangers marching to The Arch put aside their differences to remember and raise awareness.

“Treating our veterans better, treating the homeless better, and become a stronger nation,” Neidlinger shared. “Whether your beliefs are left, right, center, it’s just good to unify the nation as one.”

If you were unable to participate in today’s events, there are still ways to support our first responders and veterans. You can click here to head to the local VA chapter or click here to check out Backstoppers and its work across our region.

More than 100 people are walking 21 miles for “March to the Arch,” this afternoon. The group just made its way out of Frontenac. They will finish at the arch grounds. I’m told if they keep the current pace, they will arrive just after 5PM. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/siKRp2f3Li — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) September 11, 2023

