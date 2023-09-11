Surprise Squad
Lanes of I-64 in St. Louis County to close for construction

Starting Tuesday, MoDOT will shut down several lanes of I-64 near Ballas Road and I-270.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Starting Tuesday, MoDOT will shut down several lanes of I-64 near Ballas Road and I-270.

Road crews will be fixing an aging storm drain on I-64 at Ballas Road. One lane in each direction will be closed through mid-October.

MoDOT said drivers should plan for extra time to get through the area, especially during the morning and afternoon rush.

