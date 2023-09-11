High cholesterol is one of the biggest risk factors for heart disease

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- St. Louis-area health care professionals are working to bridge a gap in care.

A study at Tulane University found Black Americans are 54 percent more likely to die from heart disease than white Americans. One of the biggest contributing risk factors to heart disease is high cholesterol.

Dr. Anne Goldberg is an endocrinologist at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. She said LDL cholesterol, sometimes called “bad cholesterol” makes up most of the body’s cholesterol. But there is a safe zone it needs to be in.

Goldberg said a normal LDL is under 100. But if you already have heart disease, a healthy level would be below 70.

If you’re trying to lower your cholesterol, Dr. Goldberg recommends a healthy diet and exercise. However, further treatment and medication may be necessary to help. She said children’s cholesterol should be tested by age 9 or 10.

