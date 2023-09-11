Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

High cholesterol is one of the biggest risk factors for heart disease

By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- St. Louis-area health care professionals are working to bridge a gap in care.

A study at Tulane University found Black Americans are 54 percent more likely to die from heart disease than white Americans. One of the biggest contributing risk factors to heart disease is high cholesterol.

Dr. Anne Goldberg is an endocrinologist at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. She said LDL cholesterol, sometimes called “bad cholesterol” makes up most of the body’s cholesterol. But there is a safe zone it needs to be in.

Goldberg said a normal LDL is under 100. But if you already have heart disease, a healthy level would be below 70.

If you’re trying to lower your cholesterol, Dr. Goldberg recommends a healthy diet and exercise. However, further treatment and medication may be necessary to help. She said children’s cholesterol should be tested by age 9 or 10.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University City crash
Authorities confirm first 911 call came 4 hours after crash that killed 3 teens in North County
Fatal 3 car crash shuts down WB I-70 at Salisbury
Victim name released in fatal crash shut down section of WB I-70 for multiple hours
Jury awards family $745 million in wrongful death lawsuit
Jury awards family $745 million in wrongful death lawsuit
Woman dead after being hit by car on I-55 in South County
Woman dead after being hit by car on I-55 in South County
Fatal Crash generic image
Man found dead in car crash in Marthasville, MO

Latest News

Washington University
Washington University to end gender-affirming care for all minors
West Florissant Avenue street sign.
2 people identified after being shot, killed in car in Jennings
Eastbound I-70 has been shut down at West Florissant Avenue.
Eastbound I-70 reopens at West Florissant Ave. after crash
Man dead after car allegedly eluding police crashes into building
Man dead after car allegedly eluding police crashes into building