Episode 250: Bagel Union

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis is in the midst of a bagel boom – one we’ve all been waiting on for years. One of the best places to debut in town this year is Bagel Union in Webster Groves.

From the owners of the beloved sandwich shop Union Loafers and the makers of arguably some of the best bread in town, Bagel Union was born. It opened to long lines earlier this year, and the growth continues.

We sat down with head baker Jackie Polcyn and Brian Moxey, who serves as executive chef for the restaurant group. We talk about the bagel-making process, the growth and expansion of Union Loafers and how restaurants across St. Louis use the bread in all kinds of ways.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.