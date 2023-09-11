Light rain through Tuesday morning

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Light rain lingers through Tuesday morning

In the 70s Tuesday through Saturday

Humidity stays low, and skies dry after Tuesday

This Evening: Light rain will continue this evening and overnight. Most areas will see total accumulation under .25″. Slightly more rain south of St. Louis. Temperatures fall into the 60s tonight.

Tuesday: Rain ends early and clouds will break by the afternoon. Temperatures will sit in the lower to mid-70s.

What’s Next: A stretch of 70s will take us into the weekend. 80s build back, but no hot days are expected.

