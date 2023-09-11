Light rain through Tuesday morning
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:
- Light rain lingers through Tuesday morning
- In the 70s Tuesday through Saturday
- Humidity stays low, and skies dry after Tuesday
This Evening: Light rain will continue this evening and overnight. Most areas will see total accumulation under .25″. Slightly more rain south of St. Louis. Temperatures fall into the 60s tonight.
Tuesday: Rain ends early and clouds will break by the afternoon. Temperatures will sit in the lower to mid-70s.
What’s Next: A stretch of 70s will take us into the weekend. 80s build back, but no hot days are expected.
