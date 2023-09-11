Chiefs head coach Andy Reid takes blame for loss as Kelce’s return remains questionable

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs have work to do before they head to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars Sunday afternoon. There are questions about the team’s office following a sloppy Week 1 loss at home against the Detroit Lions.

“Listen, there were some good things, there were some things we obviously need to work on. We’ll get the receiving things taken care of. I feel good about the receivers that we have. We’re that was just a, we’re not normally guys that drop the ball, but we did,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said during a news conference Monday.

While Reid says he feels good about the Chiefs receivers, fans don’t share the feeling after Thursday night’s loss to the Lions. Much of the concern was directed toward wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who went one for five with three drops in the loss. One turned into a pick-six while another came on the Chiefs’ final possession of the game.

It was clearly Toney’s worst performance since joining the Chiefs. Reid defended Toney Monday afternoon.

“I would probably take the blame on that. I mean, the kid. When I said that after the game, I meant that,” Reid said. “Listen he missed all the training camp from honestly the firsts punt return pre practice on through. So he latterly had no training camp until just the last few days when we got back here.”

“I thought him getting in the game was important but, to be fair, you know I’ve gotta kind of look in the mirror on that one. I probably didn’t put him in the best position there, because he doesn’t drop the ball. He’s a very secure catcher and I just think that the only way we’re going to get him back is playing,” Reid said.

He said it’s important for Toney to get back into the game and get back into the speed and rhythm of an NFL game.

“I think this week will be different than the last week but I thought it was important that he got in the game, got caught up on the speed, but I probably put him in bad positions where in primary positions there, especially later in the game,” Reid said.

Another glaring question heading into Week 2 is whether star tight end Travis Kelce will be able to play.

He was a game-time decision Thursday night against the Lions after hyperextending his knee in practice Tuesday. During the game NBC Sports reported the Chiefs worked Kelce out in the pool Thursday morning, but he didn’t have enough strength in his knee to play.

Reid said Kelce is improving, but isn’t a lock to play Sunday.

“He’s progressing. We’ll see how he does the rest of today and tomorrow, and then we’ll go from there,” Reid said.

