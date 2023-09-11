Canada man arrested after allegedly stealing over $60k from Walmart stores across the U.S.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from Canada was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis and accused of stealing more than $64,000 in cash from Walmart stores across the country using sleight-of-hand.

According to the indictment, Mohsen Akbari, 37, came to the United States from South Korea on March 1, 2023, with a visitor Visa. Akbari traveled around the country, stealing money from various retail stores using the sleight-of-hand method. He would claim that he and his family collect United States currency, typically $100 bills, and ask the cashier to show him the bills in the cash register so he could examine them. Akbari would then ‘surreptitiously’ place some of the bills into his sleeve or pocket, the indictment says.

The indictment accuses Akbari of stealing about $33,700 from 30 different Walmart stores in nine states from March 23 to June 8, 2023. It also notes he stole a total of $2,420 from a Walmart in St. Peters, Missouri on June 12, 2023, $6,900 from a Granite City, Ill. store on June 13, $420 from an O’Fallon, Missouri store on June 14 and $900 from a store in Warrenton, Missouri the same day.

He also allegedly stole $580 from a Walmart in Eureka, Missouri and $5,100 from an Arnold, Missouri, Walmart on June 15, the indictment says. From June 20 to July 18, Akbari stole $13,992 from seven different Walmart stores in Illinois, Indiana, Virginia and Maryland. Akbari would deposit the money he stole in a U.S. bank account he opened, and then wire funds to his bank accounts in Canada, according to authorities.

Akbari was indicted on August 16 on one count of wire fraud and one count of interstate transportation of stolen property. He was arrested on September 5 and pleaded not guilty to the charges Monday.

Homeland Security Investigations, the Eureka Police Department and the Arnold Police Department investigated the case.

