Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

4-year-old boy drowns in pool at birthday party, police say

By Carmyn Gutierrez and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Police say a 4-year-old Tennessee boy died in an accidental drowning after he got into a swimming pool during a birthday party.

Police say the 4-year-old boy was at the Saturday evening party with family members in the Nashville neighborhood of Antioch, WSMV reports. He climbed up the stairs to a porch with a connected pool and entered the water, unnoticed by others, according to police.

A guest eventually saw the boy underwater and pulled him from the pool. He was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, where he died.

As of now, it doesn’t appear that charges will be filed in the case.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University City crash
Authorities confirm first 911 call came 4 hours after crash that killed 3 teens in North County
Guns N’ Roses return to the road on a massive 2023 World Tour produced by Live Nation,...
Guns N’ Roses concert at Busch Stadium postponed
Fatal 3 car crash shuts down WB I-70 at Salisbury
Fatal crash shuts down section of WB I-70 for multiple hours
Jury awards family $745 million in wrongful death lawsuit
Jury awards family $745 million in wrongful death lawsuit
dispatchers
City of St. Louis adds nearly three dozen 911 dispatchers after wage increase

Latest News

Lanes of I-64 in St. Louis County to close for construction
Lanes of I-64 in St. Louis County to close for construction
Man shot, injured in Downtown West
Man shot, injured in Downtown West
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration...
Hurricane Lee unleashes heavy swell on northern Caribbean as it restrengthens over open waters
Lava was remaining along a dropped down block of the caldera and the edge of Halemaumau crater,...
Hawaii volcano Kilauea erupts, shooting out lava fountains