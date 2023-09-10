Workers rally at St. Louis City Hall for higher pay, better protections

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Low-income workers from St. Louis and Kansas City are joining together to push for better pay and working conditions.

On Saturday, workers rallied on the steps of St. Louis City Hall.

In addition to higher pay, they want protections, like a 30-minute break per shift and fair scheduling where employees know ahead of time what hours they will be working.

Those at the rally say the state of Missouri should end its policy of preventing cities from passing stronger worker protections.

