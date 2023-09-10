Rain Moves In Late Monday
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:
- Clouds build Monday with a late rain chance
- Rain lingers through Tuesday morning
- Turning cooler beginning on Tuesday through next weekend
What’s Next: A cold front will bring rain chances late Monday, which will continue into Tuesday. Rainfall accumulations are minimal, generally ranging between .10″ and .25″. This system will bring below-normal temperatures. We enter a stretch of 70s after the rain clears! It looks like below-normal temperatures dominate through mid-September.
