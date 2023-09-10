Surprise Squad
Music At The Intersection showcases St. Louis’ musical and cultural heritage

You can often find great music in Grand Center, and that is certainly the case this weekend.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Music At The Intersection is a showcase of St. Louis’ musical and cultural heritage.

The festival continues on Sunday with top local and national talents.

Tickets are available at the Music At The Intersection website.

