Man found dead in car crash in Marthasville, MO

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found dead in a car crash in St. Charles County Saturday night.

The accident occurred around 7 p.m. on Highway north west of Meadow Woods Lane. Michael Bira, 28, drove off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected and steered back on the road. He ran off to the left side of the road and the car overturned. Bira was pronounced dead on the scene.

