Man found dead in car crash in Marthasville, MO

Fatal Crash generic image
Fatal Crash generic image
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found dead in a car crash in St. Charles County Saturday night.

The accident occurred around 7 p.m. on Highway north west of Meadow Woods Lane. Michael Bira, 28, drove off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected and steered back on the road. He ran off to the left side of the road and the car overturned. Bira was pronounced dead on the scene.

