I-55 NB closed at Butler Hill after person struck

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - I-55 northbound was shut down early Sunday due to a person being stuck.

According to MoDOT, the crash was reported around 6:40 a.m. near Butler Hill, and the northbound lanes of the interstate were shut down.

Officials confirm that a person was hit, but there is no information on the status of the person currently.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

