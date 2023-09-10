Surprise Squad
I-55 NB closed at Butler Hill after person struck

Vehicles sit on the side of an empty NB I-55 near Butler Hills after it shut down due to a...
Vehicles sit on the side of an empty NB I-55 near Butler Hills after it shut down due to a person being hit Sunday, September 10, 2023.(MoDOT)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - I-55 northbound was shut down early Sunday due to a person being stuck.

According to MoDOT, the crash was reported around 6:40 a.m. near Butler Hill, and the northbound lanes of the interstate were shut down.

Officials confirm that a person was hit, but there is no information on the status of the person currently.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

