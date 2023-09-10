Hundreds get anti-theft software installed at free Hyundai clinic in St. Louis County

JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Saturday, hundreds of cars pulled up to the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis’s Jennings location for a free Hyundai clinic.

Hyundai is in the Metro installing immobilizers into cars, which is an anti-theft software to prevent them from being easily stolen in the future.

The St. Louis County Police Department said in 2022, 795 Hyundai vehicles were stolen. So far this year, there have been 422 Hyundai vehicles stolen in St. Louis County.

In St. Louis City, SLMPD said in 2022, 2,043 Hyundai vehicles were stolen. So far this year, SLMPD said there have been 1,081 Hyundai vehicles stolen.

For Artisha Rideout, driving a Hyundai has been life-changing, but she said not in a good way.

“Oh my God, it’s stressful because you’re just trying to live life,” Rideout said. “Life’s already hard.”

Instead of grocery shopping in St. Louis County, she drives all the way out to St. Charles because Rideout feels it’ll be safer for her car.

“It’s depressing,” Rideout said. “I have to drive so far out to where I don’t think anybody is going to steal the car.”

If you aren’t able to make it to the clinic, Nathan Edmonds with Hyundai said there are still ways to get the anti-theft software in your car.

“All of our dealers can still perform the update,” Edmonds said. “It’s free of charge. Most dealers are accepting walk-ins.”

Installing the anti-theft software into the cars only takes about 15 minutes.

Brian Zaricor drove an hour from his house in Jefferson County, saying he would rather be safe than sorry.

“Which is going to be more of a pain paying the $20 or however much in gas to make the drive up here versus car going lost and you have to figure out drives to get to work or wherever you need to get to,” Zaricor said.

Rideout said her car was already stolen once, and when she got it back, the cost for the repairs was hundreds of dollars.

Hyundai installing the anti-theft tech into her car is giving her a new lease on life.

“God, that means I can live life again,” Rideout said.

If you drive a Hyundai with a push-to-start, your car already has the anti-theft software.

If you need to put a key into the ignition to start the car, then it depends on your make, model and year.

Affected Models:

2018-2022 Accent

2020-2021 Palisade

2011-2022 Tucson

2011-2022 Elantra

2013-2022 Santa Fe

2012-2017 & 2019-2021 Veloster

2013-2020 Elantra GT

2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport

2020-2021 Venue

2013-2014 Genesis Coupe

2019 Santa Fe XL

2018-2022 Kona

2011-2019 Sonata

You can find out if you need the software here.

There will be another clinic on Sunday from 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. with no appointment needed.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.