Community run puts spotlight on North St. Louis’ needs, growth

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A community-run and festival in North City is aiming to inspire investment and the rebirth of one of St. Louis’ most historic neighborhoods.

More than 400 runners made their way through The Ville neighborhood this morning for the 6th annual ‘Trap Run’ Saturday morning, enjoying the 5k (3.1 mile) run and a festival at the finish line.

The event is organized by several community members and organizations, including Northside Community Housing, a nonprofit that works to build and renovate affordable housing in North City. NCI President Mike Burns says they hope to show people the area is in need of, and worthy of, investment.

“The actual route was chosen just to show some vacant lots,” Burns said. “Next time they come, there will be a lot of houses on those lots.”

Alderwoman Shameem Clark-Hubbard grew up in The Ville, once the beating heart of St. Louis’ African-American Community, home to Chuck Barry, Tina Turner and Arthur Ashe. Now, almost half of the lots are vacant, and even more lots have vacant buildings. Organizers of this year’s run hope to change that by raising awareness for the area’s plight.

“They’re bringing people together of all kinds, all backgrounds, lived experiences,” Clark-Hubbard said. “Perception... encourages us to continue the investment, continue to pour back into these communities.

