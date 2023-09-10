Surprise Squad
CITY SC takes early lead against LA Galaxy

02 SEPT 2023 - Kansas City, KS - St. Louis CITY SC and Sporting Kansas City square off during...
02 SEPT 2023 - Kansas City, KS - St. Louis CITY SC and Sporting Kansas City square off during match day 30 at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, KS on Saturday Sept.02, 2023.(Joe Martinez, St. Louis CITY SC | Joe Martinez)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC is traveling to California to take on LA Galaxy at 7 p.m. The match can be watched on Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass.

Live blog

CITY took an early lead with a goal from Sam Adeniran in minute 3.

Pre-match

CITY comes off of a rough loss against Sporting KC last weekend. CITY remains at the top of the Western Conference with 47 points. LA Galaxy is second to last in the conference, with 29 points, beating out last-place Colorado, who currently has 19 points.

Last weekend against Sporting KC, CITY goalkeeper Roman Bürki became the first, and currently only, MLS keeper in the 2023 season to reach 100 saves.

For the first time since April, forward João Klauss is a part of the CITY starting 11. Klauss was out for four months due to an injury.

For more information on St. Louis CITY SC, check out our guide to the 2023 season.

For an exclusive look at what fans can expect at CITYPARK on match-day, click here.

