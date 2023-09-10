CITY SC takes early lead against LA Galaxy

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC is traveling to California to take on LA Galaxy at 7 p.m. The match can be watched on Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass.

Live blog

CITY took an early lead with a goal from Sam Adeniran in minute 3.

Pre-match

CITY comes off of a rough loss against Sporting KC last weekend. CITY remains at the top of the Western Conference with 47 points. LA Galaxy is second to last in the conference, with 29 points, beating out last-place Colorado, who currently has 19 points.

Last weekend against Sporting KC, CITY goalkeeper Roman Bürki became the first, and currently only, MLS keeper in the 2023 season to reach 100 saves.

FIRST and ONLY @MLS goalkeeper this season with 💯 saves! 😤 Here are some of our favs 🧱 #RB1 x #AllForCITY pic.twitter.com/4TPBSNEDf5 — St Louis CITY SC (@stlCITYsc) September 7, 2023

For the first time since April, forward João Klauss is a part of the CITY starting 11. Klauss was out for four months due to an injury.

For more information on St. Louis CITY SC, check out our guide to the 2023 season.

For an exclusive look at what fans can expect at CITYPARK on match-day, click here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.