Child injured in shooting taken to area hospital

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(Kmov)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A juvenile girl was taken to an area hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the hand.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police told First Alert 4 that the child was younger than a teenager and that they are still working to learn more. Police have not released where the shooting happened or any information about a suspect.

The child was privately taken to an area hospital and is conscious and breathing.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

