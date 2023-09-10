Child injured in shooting taken to area hospital
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A juvenile girl was taken to an area hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the hand.
St. Louis Metropolitan Police told First Alert 4 that the child was younger than a teenager and that they are still working to learn more. Police have not released where the shooting happened or any information about a suspect.
The child was privately taken to an area hospital and is conscious and breathing.
