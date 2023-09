ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An early morning crash has I-70 Westbound closed and rerouting traffic Sunday.

According to MoDOT, the crash occurred around 5:20 a.m. Sunday near the Salisbury exit. Preliminary information indicates that three cars are involved.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.