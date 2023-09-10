Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

1 dead in fatal crash in St. Louis County

A deadly car crash leads one person dead Saturday night in St. Louis County.
A deadly car crash leads one person dead Saturday night in St. Louis County.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A deadly car crash leads one person dead Saturday night in St. Louis County.

The accident occurred at 11:05 p.m. between Halls Ferry Road and Lucas and Hunt. Officials say a Ford pickup was traveling southbound on Halls Ferry when it struck a Lexas sedan that was traveling northbound, attempting to turn west onto Lucas and Hunt.

The sedan had three occupants inside. One of the passengers was pronounced dead on the scene. The other two were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup was also transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University City crash
Authorities confirm first 911 call came 4 hours after crash that killed 3 teens in North County
Guns N’ Roses return to the road on a massive 2023 World Tour produced by Live Nation,...
Guns N’ Roses concert at Busch Stadium postponed
dispatchers
City of St. Louis adds nearly three dozen 911 dispatchers after wage increase
West Florissant Avenue street sign.
2 people identified after being shot, killed in car in Jennings
Jury awards family $745 million in wrongful death lawsuit
Jury awards family $745 million in wrongful death lawsuit

Latest News

Fatal Crash generic image
Man found dead in car crash in Marthasville, MO
Vehicles sit on the side of an empty NB I-55 near Butler Hills after it shut down due to a...
1 dead after being hit by car on I-55 in South County
Fatal 3 car crash shuts down WB I-70 at Salisbury
Fatal crash shuts down section of WB I-70 for multiple hours
Music At The Intersection showcases St. Louis’ musical and cultural heritage
Music At The Intersection showcases St. Louis’ musical and cultural heritage