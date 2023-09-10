1 dead in fatal crash in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A deadly car crash leads one person dead Saturday night in St. Louis County.

The accident occurred at 11:05 p.m. between Halls Ferry Road and Lucas and Hunt. Officials say a Ford pickup was traveling southbound on Halls Ferry when it struck a Lexas sedan that was traveling northbound, attempting to turn west onto Lucas and Hunt.

The sedan had three occupants inside. One of the passengers was pronounced dead on the scene. The other two were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup was also transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

