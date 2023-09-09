Two people shot, killed in Jennings

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and a woman were shot and killed on West Florissant Avenue in Jennings Saturday afternoon.

According to St. Louis County Police, police responded to a call for a shooting near the intersection of West Florissant Avenue and Buzz Westfall Drive around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday. At the scene, police found a man and woman shot inside of a vehicle on West Florissant Avenue. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said their preliminary investigation showed that the victims were going eastbound on West Florissant Avenue when an unknown person or people inside a different vehicle opened fire on the victim’s vehicle.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

