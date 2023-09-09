Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Man injured in shooting at North County MetroLink Station

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(Kmov)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and injured at the North Hanley MetroLink Station on Saturday.

St. Louis County Police said they responded to the station just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment, and police said they do not have any suspect information at this time.

Due to the shooting, the MetroLink trains had stopped operation between the Lambert Airport and UMSL South MetroLink Stations but reopened just after 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guns N’ Roses return to the road on a massive 2023 World Tour produced by Live Nation,...
Guns N’ Roses concert at Busch Stadium postponed
Holly Hills man says he’s been racially harassed multiple times by neighbor
‘A tirade of racist words:’ Holly Hills man says he’s been racially harassed multiple times by neighbor
4YOU: Friday’s Day of Giving to benefit the North Sarah Food Hub
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Saraya Sanders was killed a car crash Tuesday, September 4, 2023.
St. Charles Co. woman dead after car hits rock bluff, overturns

Latest News

West Florissant Avenue street sign.
Two people shot, killed in Jennings
Tacos gener
Man arrested after stealing taco from South City restaurant
Graphic
1 dead after 4 car crash in North City
bill eigel
Bill Eigel officially announces run for Missouri governor