Man injured in shooting at North County MetroLink Station

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and injured at the North Hanley MetroLink Station on Saturday.

St. Louis County Police said they responded to the station just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment, and police said they do not have any suspect information at this time.

Due to the shooting, the MetroLink trains had stopped operation between the Lambert Airport and UMSL South MetroLink Stations but reopened just after 3 p.m.

