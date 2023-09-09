Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Sunday brings temps in the 80s - Rain chances Monday

By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Sunday and Monday are the last two days in the 80s this week
  • A fall-like cold front brings 70s for the second half of the week
  • Scattered rain showers are expected late Monday through Tuesday

Sunday: Morning temperatures will range between the upper 50s and lower 60s. It will be cooler in outlying areas, while temps will be closer to the 60s in the city. Temperatures Sunday will rise to about 83° under mainly sunny skies and comfortable humidity.

What’s Next: A cold front will bring rain chances late Monday, which will continue into Tuesday. Rainfall accumulations are minimal, generally ranging between .10″ and .25″. The best part about this front will be the below-normal temperatures. We enter a stretch of 70s after the rain clears! It looks like below-normal temperatures dominate through mid-September.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guns N’ Roses return to the road on a massive 2023 World Tour produced by Live Nation,...
Guns N’ Roses concert at Busch Stadium postponed
Holly Hills man says he’s been racially harassed multiple times by neighbor
‘A tirade of racist words:’ Holly Hills man says he’s been racially harassed multiple times by neighbor
4YOU: Friday’s Day of Giving to benefit the North Sarah Food Hub
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Saraya Sanders was killed a car crash Tuesday, September 4, 2023.
St. Charles Co. woman dead after car hits rock bluff, overturns

Latest News

A few days left in the 70s. Tracking a fall-like cold front
A few days left in the 70s. Tracking a fall-like cold front
A few days left in the 70s. Tracking a fall-like cold front
A few days left in the 70s. Tracking a fall-like cold front
Warm Days And Cool Nights
Warm Days And Cool Nights
Below Average Temperatures Continue For The Next Week