Sunday brings temps in the 80s - Rain chances Monday

Sunday and Monday are the last two days in the 80s this week

A fall-like cold front brings 70s for the second half of the week

Scattered rain showers are expected late Monday through Tuesday

Sunday: Morning temperatures will range between the upper 50s and lower 60s. It will be cooler in outlying areas, while temps will be closer to the 60s in the city. Temperatures Sunday will rise to about 83° under mainly sunny skies and comfortable humidity.

What’s Next: A cold front will bring rain chances late Monday, which will continue into Tuesday. Rainfall accumulations are minimal, generally ranging between .10″ and .25″. The best part about this front will be the below-normal temperatures. We enter a stretch of 70s after the rain clears! It looks like below-normal temperatures dominate through mid-September.

